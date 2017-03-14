The guy hired to run what's left of Yahoo after it imploded under Marissa Mayer will get twice her salary, according to a new filing.
The company named board member Thomas McInerney, 52, as the head of its new spinoff company, Altaba, NBC News reported.
McInerney, former CFO at IAC media company - which owns brands such as Tinder, OKCupid, and the Princeton Review - is to get $2 million base pay, the company announced in an SEC filing Monday.
Mayer will get a $23 million golden parachute, as well as around $57 million in stock options.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago