Marisa Harris was driving on I-66 when a boy jumped from an overpass and landed on her SUV, killing her. News4's Darcy Spencer spoke with Harris' mother. (Published Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017)

A 12-year-old boy jumped off an overpass in Virginia Saturday, killing a woman who was driving her SUV on the interstate below, Virginia State Police said.



Marisa Harris, 22, of Olney, Maryland, was driving on eastbound I-66 when the boy jumped from the Cedar Lane overpass and landed on her SUV about 4:18 p.m., state police said.

Harris' boyfriend was sitting in the front passenger seat and was able to steer the car off of the highway and stop it. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. Her boyfriend was not injured.





Police said the boy was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Harris' mother told News4 Harris was a graduate student at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia, studying clinical counseling. She had recently taken a trip to Budapest as part of a college course.

Marisa Harris

Photo credit: Courtesy of Marisa Harris' family

Her mother said if given the chance, Harris could have helped the boy who had jumped.



State police originally said a man had fallen off of the overpass.

Police said they are investigating the incident as an attempted suicide.