NBC News Analyst Mark Halperin Accused of Sexual Harassment

In this Aug. 11, 2016 file photo, producer Mark Halperin participate in "The Circus of Politics" panel during the Showtime Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Veteran journalist Halperin is apologizing for what he terms "inappropriate" behavior after five women claimed he sexually harassed them while he was a top ABC News executive.

Mark Halperin, a senior political analyst and frequent contributor for NBC News and MSNBC, said Wednesday night that he had engaged in "inappropriate" behavior around women he worked with while he was at ABC News, NBC News reported.

Halperin said he would "take a step back from my day-to-day work" after the allegations surfaced in a CNN report, which quoted five women as saying Halperin sexually harassed them when he was a top political journalist at ABC News.

Halperin apologized for having pursued "relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me," in a statement to CNN.

CNN said it hadn't learned of any incidents after Halperin left ABC News in 2007 after two decades. NBC News said it had no comment. Halperin didn't immediately return calls seeking comment. In a statement to CNN, ABC News said: "Mark left ABC News over a decade ago, and no complaints were filed during his tenure."