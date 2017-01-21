Italy Bus Crash Kills 16 People Returning From School Trip

Firefighters inspect the burned hulk of a bus that crashed and burst into flames near Verona, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Police say 16 people have died when the bus carrying Hungarian school students returning home from France crashed into the side of a highway near Verona. Thirty-nine people survived. The bus was returning to Budapest with students ages 15 to 17.

Sixteen people were killed when a bus crashed and caught fire in Italy while carrying Hungarian teenagers home from a school trip, authorities said Saturday.

Police commander Geralomo Lacquanita said the bus crashed and burst into flames just before midnight on the A4 highway near Verona as it returned from France, NBC News reported.

The bus was returning to Budapest with boys aged 15 to 17 along with parents and teachers.

Police say 16 badly burned bodies have been pulled from the wreckage.