Downtown San Diego’s former W hotel will soon be operating as Hotel Republic San Diego. (File photo courtesy of W Hotel).

The former W hotel in downtown San Diego has undergone its second rebranding since late 2015 and will soon be operating as Hotel Republic San Diego, with three new dining venues from locally based The Patio Group.

In a statement, hotel operators said the 258-room property, at 421 W. B Street, will debut in mid-October under the new name, as part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection of upscale hotels. The hotel had switched earlier to the Marriott Renaissance brand, following a management switch made by the property’s owner, Rockpoint Group of Boston.

The hotel’s upcoming new dining venues from San Diego-based The Patio Group are the rooftop Topside Terrace Kitchen & Bar; a cocktail bar and eatery called Trade; and the cafe-style Patio Marketplace.

The 19-story hotel opened in 2002 under Starwood Hotels & Resorts’ upscale W brand. The property was acquired in 2011 by Rockpoint Group for $56 million.

Rockpoint in 2015 tapped HEI Hotels & Resorts to manage the property and has since invested in an extensive renovation.

Operators said Hotel Republic San Diego was designed by San Diego-based Bluemotif Architecture and Los Angeles-based interior design studio Forchielli Glynn. It will have 16,000 square feet of flexible event and meeting space.