VIDEO: Are your UGG Boots or Shoes Real or Fake?

How do you know if the next pair of UGG boots or shoes you buy are the real deal? NBC 7 Responds has these tips for checking whether or not those UGG boots or shoes are authentic.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the UGG boot and shoe brand is one of the most counterfeited brands across the world.

So how do you know if the next pair of UGG boots or shoes you buy are the real deal?

Heather Marshall, a spokesperson for the UGG brand, told NBC 7 Responds consumers should always verify the retailer, both online and in-store locations selling UGG boots and shoes, is a verified retailer.

UGG created a tool for consumers to use when checking online or in-store retailers, to see that tool click here.

In an email, Marshall told NBC 7 Responds, “We combat counterfeiting to safeguard our relationship with customers and give them best possible experience. We take the global issue of counterfeiting very seriously and have dedicated UGG® anti-counterfeit social media pages on Facebook and Twitter to get updates on new scams counterfeiters are using or to allow customers to ask us questions.”