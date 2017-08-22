A file photo of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Tuesday Sept. 6, 2016. The State Department issued a warning for Americans traveling to the region.

The U.S. Department of State has issued a travel warning for citizens traveling to certain regions in Mexico, including the Baja California region.

The warning, issued Tuesday, replaces a previous warning issued on Dec. 8. The State Department warned Americans about violent crimes, homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery across multiple Mexican states.

"U.S. citizens have been the victims of violent crimes, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in various Mexican states," the warning reads on the State Department's website.

In a state-by-state assessment, the department warned citizens to exercise caution when traveling in the northern state of Baja California, including Tijuana, Rosarito, Ensenada, Tecate and Mexicali, especially at night.

"Criminal activity and violence, including homicide, remain an issue throughout the state," according to the State Department. The homicides have increased from the previous year, according to the Baja California State Secretariat for Public Security.

Most homicides appear to be targeted, officials say, but criminal organization assassinations and turf battles between criminal groups have resulted in violent crime in the area, often in areas U.S. tourists frequent.

Innocent bystanders have been injured during daylight shootings, officials said.

Further south in Baja California Sur, authorities warn that criminal activity and violence - including homicide - remain a problem.

Mexico City, Hidalgo, Guanajuato (includes San Miguel de Allende and Leon), Campeche, Puebla, Queretaro, Tabasco (includes Villahermosa), Tlaxcala and Yucatan (includes Merida and Chichen Itza) do not have advisories in effect.

To learn more about the warnings, check the State Department's website by clicking here.

U.S. citizens can always contact the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, located at Paseo de la Reforma 305, Colonia Cuauhtemoc, at +52-55-5080- 2000 x4440, (5080-2000 for calls in Mexico City, 01-55-5080-2000 for long distance calls in Mexico) 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The after-hours emergency number for U.S. citizens is +52-55-5080-2000.

Citizens can also call 1-888-407-4747 toll-free in the United States and Canada, or 1-202-501-4444 from other countries from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday (except U.S. federal holidays).