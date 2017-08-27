Suspects Wanted for Robbery in Otay Mesa: Police - NBC 7 San Diego
Suspects Wanted for Robbery in Otay Mesa: Police

By Anna Conkey

    Monica Garske

    Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Chevron mini-mart Sunday.

    At approximately 5:21 a.m., two suspects entered the Chevron mini-mart at 3302 Palm Avenue, went up to cashier and demanded money, according to a report from the San Diego Police Department. One of the suspects simulated having a weapon.

    After receiving an undisclosed amount of money the suspects fled eastbound from the store on foot.

    One suspect is described as being a dark skinned male wearing a white sweater and black pants, the other a white male of thin build, approximately 5’4” tall, wearing a gray sweater and jeans.

    The white male was the one who simulated having a weapon, according to the report.

    The San Diego Police robbery unit is investigating.

    Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or SDPD. 

