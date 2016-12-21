The median price for an existing single-family home in San Diego fell by 3.4 percent from October to November to $557,000.

The California Association of Realtors (CAR) said seasonal factors likely played a role in the price decline.

However, compared to last year’s median price of $532,380, the median price for a San Diego home was up by 4.6 percent. Statewide, the median price of $501,710 was down for the third straight month, but it remained over $500,000 for the eighth consecutive month.

Month-over-month home sales in San Diego were down by 2.9 percent compared to October, while the statewide average was essentially unchanged, down 0.1 percent. The median number of days it took to sell a single-family home in San Diego remained the same as it was in October at 24.3 days, just over one day less than a year ago, when the median number was 25.4 days.

Year-over-year home sales in every major region in the state, however, recorded a double-digit increase compared to November 2015; San Diego was no exception, with a 32.5 percent increase. Average year-over-year home sales in California were up by 17.7 percent. The association said last year’s home sales were likely dampened by new mortgage industry regulations that delayed some escrow closings.

Although the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates should have only a “minor, if any” adverse impact on the housing market, future hikes could impact home sales in 2017, said Leslie Appleton-Young, CAR’s senior vice president and chief economist. "Moreover, with the specter of rates drifting higher, more buyers may rush in to buy homes and compete for a dearth of homes available for sale, which could put upward pressure on home prices and lead to a further decline in affordability," she said.