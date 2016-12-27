San Diego Ranks Number 11 as Best College Destination | NBC 7 San Diego
San Diego Ranks Number 11 as Best College Destination

By Jaspreet Kaur

    University of San Diego/Facebook
    The University of San Diego.

    A new report ranked San Diego as one of the top college destinations in the United States.

    The 2017 College Destination Index was released on Tuesday, ranking U.S. cities based on cultural, demographics and the economy. It was published by the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER).

    “The location you choose to go to college determines where you will likely spend the next four years of your life, and possibly where you will start your career,” said Amanda Knarr, program coordinator at AIER.

    San Diego ranked number 11 as a major metropolitan city with more than 2.5 million people.

    San Francisco was ranked number one for it's economy and breadth of opportunities for recent college graduates.

    The cities will the lowest number of youth employment rates was Austin, Texas.

    You can see the full list here.

