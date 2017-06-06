San Diego International Airport to Offer Gate Delivery Service | NBC 7 San Diego
San Diego International Airport to Offer Gate Delivery Service

By Jaspreet Kaur

    Courtesy of San Diego International Airport
    A stock image provided by the San Diego International Airport.

    San Diego International Airport will be the first in the U.S. to offer airport-wide gate delivery service for passengers.

    The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority selected AtYourGate as the preferred service provider.

    Travelers can pre-order food or retail items from inside the airport using the mobile ordering app Grab. The food or items will then be delivered directly to the passenger's gate by AtYourGate.

    “We continually seek to raise the bar on customer satisfaction, and one way we do that is by embracing new technologies that push the envelope,” said Rick Belliotti, Director of Innovation and Small Business Development at San Diego International Airport. “AtYourGate has the right formula to deliver a high-quality service that can change the way people experience air travel – a cornerstone of our Innovation Lab."

    The service is currently in the developmental stage and is expected to launch this summer.

    You can see a demonstration video of how the service will work here.

    Published at 5:34 PM PDT on Jun 5, 2017 | Updated 1 minute ago

