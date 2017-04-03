Rescue Operation Underway in El Cajon

Crews are working to rescue at least one person who appeared to be trapped underneath a fallen wall in El Cajon.

The incident happened at approximately 12:20 p.m. Monday near Wagner and Marshall in El Cajon, according to Heartland Fire officials.

From the NBC 7 Chopper, crews could be seen rushing to rescue at least one person after a wall apparently collapsed on the site.

No other information was available.

Got moved to a breaker today. First responders trying to free someone trapped here in #ElCajon. More at 4 on #NBC7#SanDiegopic.twitter.com/CLxsccEOFN — Alex Presha (@Alex_Presha) April 3, 2017

