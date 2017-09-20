Regulations in the Works for Short-Term Rentals by San Diego City Council - NBC 7 San Diego
Regulations in the Works for Short-Term Rentals by San Diego City Council

By Ashley Matthews

    Short-term vacation rentals are one step closer to being regulated here in San Diego.

    The hotly debated issue took center stage at a public forum in Pacific Beach Wednesday night where the City Attorney herself weighed in.

    Most in attendance told NBC 7 they are feeling the effects of short-term rentals first hand.

    "I own property in Ocean Beach and the slum lord next to me has made that a short-term vacation rental, which has been a nightmare for me. Barking dogs, parties, down the line," said Wayne Simnitt.

    But others said they hoped for a little peace between homeowners and those using their properties for short-term vacation rentals.

    San Diego City Councilmembers also weighed in on proposals on the table.

    "Other councilmembers are imposing their will when they're far removed from what you and I are experiencing," said Councilmember Lorie Zapf who represents beach communities including Pacific Beach, Ocean Beach, Mission Beach and Point Loma.

    A plan, introduced this week by four councilmembers--David Alvarez, Mark Kersey, Scott Sherman and Chris Ward--would require three-night minimum stays, occupancy limits, as well as setting up a system for enforcement and keeping renters under certain rules regarding noise, trash, and parking.

    Councilmembers Barbara Bry and Zapf introduced their own plan--to allow short-term rentals in owner-occupied homes. Also, limiting rentals when the owner is absent to 90 days a year and to keep the number of renters at two per guest room.  

    "The policymakers ultimately make the rules and we've got policies coming forward for consideration, some of which I believe are going to be viable," said San Diego City Attorney, Mara Elliott.

    On October 23, the council will discuss the proposals from councilmembers.

    A vote will most likely be made during that meeting on how to regulate short-term vacation rentals and how they will be enforced moving forward.

