Padres Suffer Monstrous Blowout Loss against Twins

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 12: Travis Wood #37 of the San Diego Padres reacts as manager Andy Green #14 and catcher Austin Hedges #18 head to the mound to relieve him from the game against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning on September 12, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

There are blowouts, and then there was this game. Tuesday night the Padres suffered a devastating 16-0 loss against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. The Twins hit seven home runs, a season high, in the first of two games against the Friars.

It was a rough game from the start for San Diego. Travis Wood was on the mound for the Padres. The lefty gave up nine runs, including three homers before he was pulled off the hill.

The first Twins batter to go yard was Brian Dozier who opened up the score board with a solo shot in the first inning. Then, with a hefty five run lead, Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco sent a towering two run bomb to left field and added to the Twins’ lead 7-0 in the second. Catcher Jason Castro’s two run homer in the third inning ended Wood’s outing and gave the Twins a 9-0 lead. Minnesota notched four more home runs by the end of the seventh inning.

The Padres will face the Twins again on Wednesday at 5:10 p.m. PST at Target Field.



