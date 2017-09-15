Padres Drop Series Opener against Rockies

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 15: Wil Myers #4 of the San Diego Padres watches the flight of a sixth inning solo homerun off of Tyler Chatwood #32 of the Colorado Rockies during a game at Coors Field on September 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Padres aren't going to the post-season, but they hope to play a part in who does.

Friday night they started a three game series in Colorado against the Rockies, a team who is fighting for a wild card spot. The Friars helped them get one stepped closer after dropping the series opener 6-1.

Clayton Richard was on the bump for San Diego. In six innings pitched the lefty allowed seven hits, four runs and finished the night with three strikeouts.

The Rockies got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning when Tyler Chatwood singled on a line drive to right field. That scored Carlos Gonzalez and Mark Reynolds. They tacked on two more runs thanks to DJ LaMahieu’s RBI triple to right field and ended the second inning with a 4-0 lead.

The Padres avoided the shutout in the sixth inning when Wil Myers homered to center field for his 28th home run of the season.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado added to the lead when he smashed his 34th home run of the year to left field. Ian Desmond did his part with a sac fly to center field which brought Trevor Story home and sealed the win for the Rockies.

The second meeting of the three game set is Saturday September 16 at 5:10 p.m. from Coors Field.