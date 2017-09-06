Non-Profit Group Offers Free Rides to Vets

San Diego-area veterans can get a free ride through a program launched by the non-profit Facilitating Access to Coordinated Transportation.

FACT started in 2005 to fill gaps in public transportation.

Veterans can reserve one free round trip per week for any purpose now through December 31, 2017.

There's no age or income criteria. However, the ride has to be from suburban San Diego County.

You can request a ride by calling (760) 754-1252 or (888) 924-3228 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. You can make a reservation one to seven days in advance.

Companions that are not Veterans may be accommodated on a space available basis.



The program is made possible by funding from San Diego County’s TransNet, USDOT’s New Freedom, and California’s Transportation Development Act grants.





