A speeding motorcyclist may have been driving under the influence of drugs when he crashed near San Pasqual High School, leaving him with serious injuries, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said.

The crash happened in Escondido Monday at approximately 9:52 a.m. when a 22-year-old man, who has not been identified, was seen driving eastbound on Mary Lane, west of Prince Street, at a high rate of speed, CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said.

Witnesses reported seeing the man trying to pass traffic over a double yellow line, Latulippe said.

After passing a car, he navigated back to the eastbound lane. That was when he lost control of his motorcycle, Latulippe said.

The man collided with a rock, which sent him flying from his motorcycle, Latulippe said. The motorcycle struck a pole adjacent to the highway, and the motorcyclist came to rest on the right shoulder of the road.

The man was taken to Palomar Medical Center with major injuries.

CHP officials suspect drug use may be a factor in the collision.

No further information is available.