Motorcycle, Car Collide on El Cajon Blvd in University Heights

By Rafael Avitabile

    A woman suffered a broken leg after another driver ran a stop sign and crashed into her motorcycle in University Heights, San Diego Police (SDPD) said.

    The crash happened around 4:13 p.m. Thursday on the 2200 block of El Cajon Boulevard. 

    Police said the driver of a pickup truck, identified to be a man, was heading northbound on Mississippi Street when he crashed into the motorcycle going eastbound on El Cajon Boulevard.

    He initially fled the scene but later returned.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

