Video from NBC 7 Newschopper shows the rockslide that occurred after Monday's powerful winter storm. CalTrans crews are working to clear the boulders from State Route 78 and reopen the route to traffic.

Several massive boulders have fallen along State Route 78, closing the highway through San Diego's North County Wednesday.

SR-78 was closed from Bandy Canyon Road to 3 miles east of San Diego at Haverford Road, according to CalTrans.