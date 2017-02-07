Local Wet Seal Store Has Closing Sale After Bankruptcy

< > "In A Perfect World" at Wet Seal on March 24, 2009 in New York City.

The only Wet Seal store in San Diego County is having a closing sale after the apparel retailer filed for bankruptcy last week.

The teen retailer announced just before the bankruptcy proceedings that it was shuttering all remaining 137 Wet Seal stores across the country.

The local store is at Plaza Bonita in National City. A news release from Wet Seal states that the closing sale “will run while inventory lasts,” and does not provide an end date.

The Irving, Calif.-based company cited lagging sales and a difficult market for teen apparel for filing for bankruptcy.

The chain first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2015 and scaled back the number of its stores as it attempted to recover from changing spending habits among young people.

Wet Seal filed for bankruptcy again this month and closed all remaining stores.