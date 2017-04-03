Homeowner Opens Fire on Intruders in University City: SDPD

A man fired several shots at intruders Monday in a neighborhood just south of Westfield UTC, San Diego police said.

There are three bullet holes in a window of the home on Via Pasear.

San Diego police officers were called to the home at 4 a.m.

The homeowner, who spoke with NBC 7, saw flashlights in the front of his home. He opened fire, believing there were several people inside his home.

No suspects were found.

The homeowner was home alone with his dog, police said. He called 911 after firing at the intruders.

He told NBC 7 he has lived in the community for 10 years. The home is located north of Nobel Drive and east of Genesee Avenue.