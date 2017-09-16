Hard Rock Cafe San Diego has been at its Fourth Avenue location in downtown San Diego since 1998.

Hard Rock Café San Diego – the rock-and-roll-themed restaurant operating in downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter for nearly two decades – will shutter by the year’s end, Hard Rock International confirmed Saturday.

The eatery, located at 801 Fourth Ave., near Westfield Horton Plaza mall and the Balboa and Lyceum theatres, will close its doors on Dec. 31.

Hard Rock International released this statement about the eatery’s immediate destiny: "San Diego is an important market for Hard Rock International, and we are committed to our presence in the market with the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego. We are actively exploring other opportunities and expect to bring the café back to the area at the right time and in a new great location."

The music-centric restaurant is known for its menu of burgers and American classics, as well as the extensive collection of rock-and-roll memorabilia that adorns its walls. Some of that swag includes a vintage tank top work by Gwen Stefani on No Doubt’s 1996-1997 “Tragic Kingdom” world tour, and a Gibson Les Paul Joe Perry-model guitar signed by all of the members of Aerosmith.

The eatery opened its downtown San Diego location on July 28, 1998.

Hard Rock International also operates the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, located on Fifth Avenue, about a mile away from the café.

Other Hard Rock Café locations in California include Hollywood, University City, and San Francisco.