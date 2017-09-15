A rendering of the new Shake Shack eatery planned for the Mission Valley area. It will be the second Shake Shack in San Diego.

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene, including another Shake Shack restaurant coming to San Diego – this time to Mission Valley – plus, a look inside Little Italy's grand new steakhouse.

Mission Valley Scores Second Local Shake Shack

The global burger company's expansion plans now extend to Mission Valley. Shake Shack confirmed to Eater that it would be opening a stand-alone eatery in The Millennium Mission Valley development before the end of the year. It will follow the brand's San Diego debut in Westfield UTC.

Stunning Luxury Steakhouse Opens in Little Italy

CH Projects (Ironside, Polite Provisions) reveals one of the biggest openings of the year in Little Italy: Born & Raised, a two-story steakhouse in India Street. The swanky restaurant is a nearly three-year, $6.5 million project that features a no-expense-spared design and a menu that brings back the classics of steakhouses.

Liberty Public Market Adds RakiRaki Ramen and Pokirrito

With popular eateries in Kearny Mesa and Little Italy, RakiRaki Ramen and Pokirrito have popped up as new tenants at Liberty Public Market. The food stalls, which launched this week, offer an array of menu signatures ranging from ramen and sushi burritos to salads, poke bowls and more.

Where to Eat and Drink in Oceanside

Oceanside is one of North County's fast-growing food destinations. Eater navigates the neighborhood's best dining options, offering a map of 15 local restaurants to try right now that specialize in everything from ramen and sushi to pizza, craft beer, farm-to-table and more.

Craft Brewery and Casual Eatery Entering Barrio Logan

Attitude Brewing Company is headed to the heart of Barrio Logan with a craft brewery that's aiming to draw beer enthusiasts from both sides of the border. When it opens later this year, it will also include an eatery offering gourmet wraps, burgers, and salads.