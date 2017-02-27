Body Found in Valley Center

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death reported in Valley Center Monday.
Deputies responded to Cole Grade Road just north of Fruitvale Road just before 7:30 a.m. for what was reported as a battery.
When they arrived, they found a person dead. No arrests have been made.
The location is near two elementary schools, a library and a recreation center.
No other information was available.
Check back for updates on this breaking news.
Published 57 minutes ago