Dalai Lama to Speak at UCSD 2017 All-Campus Commencement | NBC 7 San Diego
By Jaspreet Kaur

    His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama will be the keynote speaker at the 2017 all-campus commencement for the University of California, San Diego (UCSD).

    The commencement ceremony will be held on June 17 and is by invitation only, UCSD announced Thursday.

    The Dalai Lama will also speak during a public event on Friday, June 16 on RIMAC Field at UCSD. 

    “We are honored to host His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama at UC San Diego and thankful that he will share messages of global compassion with our graduates and their families, as well as with a broad public audience,” said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla, in a news release.

    The Dalai Lama had previously visited UC San Diego in 2012.

    Published 50 minutes ago

