The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) announced Thursday that at least three minors are the focus of a case involving 30 to 70 BB gun vandalisms across the county that have caused thousands of dollars in damages.

SDSO Sgt. Mark Andersen said search warrants were served Wednesday at three different addresses in Imperial Beach and San Diego homing in on three minors suspected in connection with the vandalism series.

The first two search warrants yielded several items, detectives said, that are linked to the crimes: BB guns; BBs; pellets; magazines; CO2 cartridges. In all three searches, cell phones were also seized.

The names of the accused minors were not released due to their ages; no further details on the vandalism cases were released.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives said that once the investigation is completed, the case will be handed over to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the San Diego City Attorney’s Office for evaluation.

Anyone with information on this vandalism series can reach out to San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477; tipsters can remain anonymous.