2 Thrown From Motorcycle in Oceanside DUI Crash

A man and woman riding a motorcycle were seriously injured in a suspected DUI crash early Saturday in Oceanside.

The Oceanside Police Department (OPD) said the driver of the motorcycle – a 46-year-old man – was traveling north on Pacific Street near Breakwater Way just before 2 a.m. He failed to make a turn just north of the intersection and suddenly hit a curb.

The impact threw both the driver and his passenger, a 38-year-old woman, off the Harley Davidson motorcycle. They each suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local trauma center.

Police said they are expected to survive.

OPD investigators said the man is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, and is believed to have been speeding at the time of the DUI crash.