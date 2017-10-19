Del Mar Racing Adds Big Fall Season Show

Here’s some "pretty fly" news for music fans to feast on: The Offspring will be headlining the Del Mar Racetrack on Nov. 25!

Set to be paired with a craft-beer festival and wing feast on the very same day, the SoCal punk-rock icons are a welcome addition to the track’s schedule. The track’s fall Bing Crosby Season hosts its first ever Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 3-4, a Food Truck Festival on Nov. 11, and Reggae Fest on Nov. 18 with San Diego favorites Iration.

If there’s one band to get us up and at 'em after a Thanksgiving tryptophan coma, it'd be the Offspring: The Orange County rock & rollers have pumped out a near-endless string of hits since 1994 that’ll knock the socks off the place where the turf meets the surf. "Self Esteem," "Come Out and Play," "Why Don’t You Get a Job?," "Pretty Fly," "The Kids Aren’t Alright" -- the list just goes on and on. Dexter Holland and Co. mean business, and they’re one of the best in the game. We caught 'em at their last San Diego show a while back with Sublime With Rome, and they were simply awesome.

As always, entry to the shows is free with paid admission to the track. Check out Del Mar Racing's official website for more details and information.

Note: The Roots concert, which was previously scheduled for early November, will no longer take place.

Del Mar Racetrack's 2017 Bing Crosby Season concerts





Saturday, Nov. 18: Iration

Saturday, Nov. 25: The Offspring



