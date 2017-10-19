Del Mar Racing Adds Big Fall Season Show - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD
SoundDiego

Saturdays after SNL
on NBC 7 San Diego
music. community. culture.

Del Mar Racing Adds Big Fall Season Show

Del Mar Racetrack adds a big name to their Bing Crosby Season concert lineup

By SoundDiego Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Del Mar Racing Adds Big Fall Season Show
    Alex Matthews
    The Offspring headline the Del Mar Racetrack on Saturday, Nov. 25.

    Here’s some "pretty fly" news for music fans to feast on: The Offspring will be headlining the Del Mar Racetrack on Nov. 25!

    Set to be paired with a craft-beer festival and wing feast on the very same day, the SoCal punk-rock icons are a welcome addition to the track’s schedule. The track’s fall Bing Crosby Season hosts its first ever Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 3-4, a Food Truck Festival on Nov. 11, and Reggae Fest on Nov. 18 with San Diego favorites Iration.

    If there’s one band to get us up and at 'em after a Thanksgiving tryptophan coma, it'd be the Offspring: The Orange County rock & rollers have pumped out a near-endless string of hits since 1994 that’ll knock the socks off the place where the turf meets the surf. "Self Esteem," "Come Out and Play," "Why Don’t You Get a Job?," "Pretty Fly," "The Kids Aren’t Alright" -- the list just goes on and on. Dexter Holland and Co. mean business, and they’re one of the best in the game. We caught 'em at their last San Diego show a while back with Sublime With Rome, and they were simply awesome.

    As always, entry to the shows is free with paid admission to the track. Check out Del Mar Racing's official website for more details and information.

    PICS: Sublime With Rome and the Offspring at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

    PICS: Sublime With Rome and the Offspring at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
    Alex Matthews

    Note: The Roots concert, which was previously scheduled for early November, will no longer take place.

    Del Mar Racetrack's 2017 Bing Crosby Season concerts


    • Saturday, Nov. 18: Iration
    • Saturday, Nov. 25: The Offspring


    Published 57 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices