Are You Done With the Rain in San Diego? Wet Weekend Ahead — and More

Rain is on the way for much of California, and forecasters are warning that the incoming storm could lead to floods and more snow in mountain communities still trying to dig out of the last storm.

Farther south, in San Diego County, Wednesday is expected to be another nice day, unseasonably cool by 5-10 degrees. Breezy onshore winds will continue during the afternoon for the coast and mountains.

The Taylor family realized a little too late that their trip might turn into a longer stay — and not by choice.

Next storm arrives in California on Friday, a warmer one, with mainly rain. Most precipitation should be Friday evening and overnight. Some showers could linger into Saturday, then drying out on Sunday. Rain totals look to be around 0.25-0.5 inches.

Farther north, it will be cool and windy Wednesday and Thursday in Los Angeles and Orange counties, with gusty conditions in the deserts and mountains through Saturday. There is a chance of rain on Friday and snow levels will be at 9,000 feet. West winds between 30-40 mph are in the forecast across the mountains, desert slopes and passes.

The heaviest rainfall up north will arrive Friday evening and Saturday, according to forecasters. A main concern is rain falling on a large snowpack in the mountains. Melted snow and rainfall runoff could result in flooding, according to the National Weather Service, and lead to damage to property, structures and roads in mountain communities below 7,000 feet. Above 8,000 feet, 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected.

There are avalanche warnings in place for elevations above 5,000 feet.

So far next week in San Diego is looking to be very active, with two storms possibly hitting the West Coast, which means multiple days of rain chances.