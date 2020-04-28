Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
Coronavirus Pandemic
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
Local
Weather
Investigations
The Scene
Entertainment
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Pandemic Impacts Our Sleep
Back to Business?
12 Local Schools Get Top Honors
Life in San Diego
COVID-19 Cases by Zip
Brag on Your Grad
Expand
Video
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
Local
NBC 7 Community
NBC 7 Responds
Down to Earth With Dagmar
Breakfast Buzz
Military
Politically Speaking
Local Business Spotlight
Inspirational Teacher of the Month
Traffic
SportsWrap
U.S. & World
NBCLX
Weather
Investigations
Videos
Entertainment
The Scene
SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us