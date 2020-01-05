Covering Cars and Costello

The year has certainly started off with lots of tribute nights and artists, but let's be honest, not all tributes are created equal. Tonight at the Casbah, musician Steve Nieve performs the music of Elvis Costello. As a member of both Elvis Costello & the Attractions and the Imposters, Nieve has certainly done the work to earn the privilege. Joined by fellow Parisian, AJUQ, this is going to be an exceptionally cool show. At the Belly Up, our pals Chris Cote of Red Fox Tails, Will Lerner of Shake Before Us, and Stephen Rey have banded together to play the music of Ric Ocasek and the Cars; darkwave duo Famblood play Soda Bar; and Panama 66 will keep Balboa Park hopping with Uptown Rhythm Makers.

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020: