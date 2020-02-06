We don't always want to emphasize the sold-out shows around here, but to see so many this time of year really says a lot about the way San Diego continues to grow as a music-centric city. We have room for growth, no doubt, but Thursday's sellouts -- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, at the Belly Up, and Chris Lane, at House of Blues -- highlights the fact that we're ready to seek out and embrace new music and artists. But if you didn't get tickets to those two, you can check out smaller shows, too, like the freak rock of Glitter Wizard at the Casbah, our pals Parker Meridien at Bar Pink, and the New Trumpet Festival stops in to the Whistle Stop for a showcase with Stephanie Richards.

Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 6, 2020