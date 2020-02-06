We don't always want to emphasize the sold-out shows around here, but to see so many this time of year really says a lot about the way San Diego continues to grow as a music-centric city. We have room for growth, no doubt, but Thursday's sellouts -- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, at the Belly Up, and Chris Lane, at House of Blues -- highlights the fact that we're ready to seek out and embrace new music and artists. But if you didn't get tickets to those two, you can check out smaller shows, too, like the freak rock of Glitter Wizard at the Casbah, our pals Parker Meridien at Bar Pink, and the New Trumpet Festival stops in to the Whistle Stop for a showcase with Stephanie Richards.
Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 6, 2020
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Goose @ Belly Up (sold out)
- Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Ernest @ House of Blues (sold out)
- Glitter Wizard, Mrs. Henry, Monarch, DJ Alejandra Frank @ Casbah
- Parker Meridien @ Bar Pink ($5)
- UCSD Festival of New Trumpet Showcase: Stephanie Richards @ Whistle Stop
- Tender, XYLØ @ Music Box
- Jazz Night @ North Park Brewing Company
- Spirit in the Room, Elephant Rifle, Batwings, Larrikin, Psychopop @ Space
- Mad Buskin' @ Metl
- A Military Affair @ The Merrow
- Rosa's Cantina @ The Rabbit Hole
- Boomboxx Thursdays @ U-31
- The Sea Monks @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- Sick String Outlaws @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Veneer, Fever Feel, Puerto, DJ Stack-Aly @ Tower Bar
- Mortiis, Tomb, Francis Roberts @ Brick By Brick
- Melinda Doolittle @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand
- Gary Adams Duo @ De Oro Mine Co
- Cappo Kelley @ The Kraken
- Open Jam Session @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- Soul Juice, Shaman Rock @ Winston's
- DJ Qure @ The Office
- Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing
- Jerrod Niemann @ Moonshine Beach
- Open Mic @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- The Turquoise Room Soul Organization @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Thursday Night Swing @ Queen Bee's
- GMRF @ Park & Rec
- Otherr, Nick León @ Kava Lounge
- Open Jam, with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
- Rip Carson & the Valiants @ Tio Leo's
- Cumbia Machin, Dj Ana Brown @ Manhattan Bar
- Jim Allen Band @ Renegade