Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson Plots San Diego Show

The multi-Grammy-winning legend celebrates the 30th anniversary of "Rhythm Nation 1814" in 2020 with a new summer tour that rolls through San Diego in August.

By Dustin Lothspeich

By Dustin Lothspeich

Getty Images

Rhythm Nation, roll out: Miss Janet Jackson is hitting the road in 2020 with the just-announced "Black Diamond Tour" and it stops in San Diego on Monday, Aug. 10, at SDSU's Viejas Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, Feb. 13, at noon at LiveNation.com. Information on various pre-sales is also available at this link.

The legendary multi-Grammy-winner’s upcoming 34-date tour kicks off on June 24, in Miami, Florida and runs through North America this summer until her final stop in Tacoma, Washington on Aug. 23. The 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will feature a special performance of "Rhythm Nation 1814" (which turned 30 last year) and new music as well. The Aug. 10 show is Jackson's first in San Diego since her Oct. 7, 2017 show at the then-named Valley View Casino Center.

SoundDiego

Music. Community. Culture.

King Schascha 4 hours ago

VID: He’s the Toast of the Town

Sounddiego Set List 4 hours ago

SoundDiego Set List: Feb. 2-8

Don't be left singin' "I Get Lonely" all by yourself in August — get those wallets and calendars ready, as tickets are sure to be a hot commodity.

This article tagged under:

Janet JacksonViejas Arenarhythm nation
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us