Janet Jackson Plots San Diego Show

Rhythm Nation, roll out: Miss Janet Jackson is hitting the road in 2020 with the just-announced "Black Diamond Tour" and it stops in San Diego on Monday, Aug. 10, at SDSU's Viejas Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, Feb. 13, at noon at LiveNation.com. Information on various pre-sales is also available at this link.

The legendary multi-Grammy-winner’s upcoming 34-date tour kicks off on June 24, in Miami, Florida and runs through North America this summer until her final stop in Tacoma, Washington on Aug. 23. The 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will feature a special performance of "Rhythm Nation 1814" (which turned 30 last year) and new music as well. The Aug. 10 show is Jackson's first in San Diego since her Oct. 7, 2017 show at the then-named Valley View Casino Center.

Don't be left singin' "I Get Lonely" all by yourself in August — get those wallets and calendars ready, as tickets are sure to be a hot commodity.