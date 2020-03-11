Feelin’ the G. Love

I had no idea that when my best friend mailed me a mix-tape in high school of this funky little band called G. Love & Special Sauce on it that one day, so many years later, we would still be talking about them and that they'd be settled into this nice little groove of sold-out tours and festivals that have sustained their career -- but here we are. I've enjoyed G. Love shows over the years and know that the fans are rabid, the music can take you out of your present worries, and sometimes you wonder who's having more fun: the band or the fans. If you didn't catch tickets this time around, don't miss the jangly twang of Ezra Bell at the Casbah, triple-threat and former "Voice" contestant Alisan Porter plays Soda Bar, and Brooklyn's Vérité brings sweet indie pop to the Voodoo Room at House of Blues.
Sounds Like San Diego, March 11:
- Ezra Bell, Balto, Michael Montano @ Casbah
- G. Love & Special Sauce, Jontavious Willis @ Belly Up (sold out)
- Alisan Porter, Hllndr @ Soda Bar
- Vérité, Arthur Moon @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Meager, Rosa Rossa, Spirit Desire @ Whistle Stop
- Dan Deacon, Ed Schrader's Music Beat, Tenshun @ Music Box
- Pink Martini @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Drip Trop, with Dunekat, Mr. Hek & Dash Eye @ The Office
- Batlords, Them Cuts, Sak @ Bar Pink
- Cult of Luna, Emma Ruth Rundle, Intronaut @ Brick By Brick
- Soraia, Ramshackle @ Navajo Live
- Charlie Arbelaez @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Subversion @ Til-Two Club
- Allman Brothers 50, with Fish & the Seaweeds @ The Holding Company
- Kes O'Hara @ Metl
- The Moss Alley Band @ The Kraken
- Wednesday Jam Session/Young Lions @ Panama 66
- Connor Platt @ Fast Times
- Jazz Pocket Swing @ Tio Leo's
- Clay Colton @ Wildwood Crossing
- All Originals Open Mic @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Boss Jazz, with Jason Hanna & Friends @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Dance Klassique, with Joe Pea, Ryan Bauer, Gomez @ Blonde
- Open Mic Night @ Pour House
- Club Kingston presents Better Chemistry, DJ Carlos Culture @ Winston's
- Tori Scott @ Martini's Above Fourth
- DJ Mo Lyon: Feel Good Wednesdays @ U-31
- Open Mic, with Jefferson Jay @ Winston's (6-9pm)
- Live Music @ Henry's Pub
- The Blonde Brothers @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Open Mic @ 710 Beach Club