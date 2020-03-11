Feelin’ the G. Love

I had no idea that when my best friend mailed me a mix-tape in high school of this funky little band called G. Love & Special Sauce on it that one day, so many years later, we would still be talking about them and that they'd be settled into this nice little groove of sold-out tours and festivals that have sustained their career -- but here we are. I've enjoyed G. Love shows over the years and know that the fans are rabid, the music can take you out of your present worries, and sometimes you wonder who's having more fun: the band or the fans. If you didn't catch tickets this time around, don't miss the jangly twang of Ezra Bell at the Casbah, triple-threat and former "Voice" contestant Alisan Porter plays Soda Bar, and Brooklyn's Vérité brings sweet indie pop to the Voodoo Room at House of Blues.

Sounds Like San Diego, March 11: