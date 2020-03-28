Club Sabbat Goes Virtual

Club Sabbat has been an institution in the underground and goth scene in San Diego for 22 years. The goth/industrial/darkwave night has been hosted at numerous venues. including the Flame, Numbers, Spin and the Merrow, and while there have certainly been attempts to replicate it, it stands out as a true original. On Saturday night, Club Sabbat was scheduled to celebrate 22 years at Spin, and while that's been put on ice to be celebrated at a later date, an idea was put into motion to do a virtual version of the club.

Tonight at the Merrow, with no live audience and just a staff member to let them through the door, practicing safe-distancing and taking all hygiene precautions, DJs Vaughn Avakian and Robin Roth will be playing all the tracks their audience has grown to love -- and making them available for clubgoers at home. The event is preceded by a DJ set from Heather Hardcore from 8-10 p.m., with Club Sabbat kicking off around 10.

“Please don’t gather in groups to watch," Roth posted on Facebook. "Stay home, get dressed up and dance in your bedroom with us!”

As for the technology, “We're just going to be running off our phones for this one and see how it goes,” said Roth on Saturday when contacted by phone. The event will be broadcast via Vaughn Avakian's Facebook page and the Club Sabbat Instagram live feed.