Randal Kolo Muani Taps Home France's Second Goal vs. Morocco

France are knocking on the door for a second straight World Cup Final appearance.

Randal Kolo Muani made it 2-0 for Les Bleus over Morocco in their semifinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday with a tap-in finish in the 79th minute.

Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Thuram made sensational plays on the left flank to keep the ball in tight spaces, and Mbappe managed to fire off a shot that was deflected towards the path of Kolo Muani.

Kolo Muani beat Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to the punch to make it 2-0, and the goal marked his first ever for his country. He had subbed into the game in that same minute.

Theo Hernandez scored the game's first goal in the fifth minute.