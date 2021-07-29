Padres Bolster Bullpen With Addition of Daniel Hudson

The Padres traded for a Nationals pitcher, just not that Nationals pitcher.

Daniel Hudson is headed to San Diego in exchange for pitching prospect Mason Thompson and fellow minor leaguer Jordy Barley.

Hudson joins a bullpen that has totaled the most innings in Major League Baseball this season. The 34-year-old right hander brings World Series experience, having closed out Washington's game seven win over the Astros in 2019.

This season Hudson boasts a 2.20 ERA over 32.2 innings. Opponents are hitting .195 against him, and he's racked up 48 strikeouts while issuing seven walks.

