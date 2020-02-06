OnFriar Podcast: No Mookie. So Now What?

The Dodgers landed Mookie Betts. The Padres did not. So just how bad is this for the Friars and the rest of the National League West?

That's one of the topics on this week's OnFriar Podcast. Can anyone catch the Dodgers in the division and are they the favorites to re-sign him? And just how badly did the Red Sox get worked over in this deal?

We also look at whether or not the Padres should now be looking to trade for another superstar and talk to Padres Vice President of Marketing Katie Jackson to get a jump on the 2020 promotional calendar.

Thanks for listening and make sure you subscribe to never miss an episode of OnFriar! You can catch us on all the main podcasting platforms like iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.