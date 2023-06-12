NBA Twitter hails Nikola Jokic, Nuggets for historic Finals win

So, Nikola Jokic, how does it feel to win your first NBA ring?

“It’s good, it’s good. The job is done now. We can go home now.” Those were Jokic's words in his interview immediately after the Game 5 whistle sounded on Monday, which officially stamped the Denver Nuggets as 2023 NBA Finals champions.

Denver topped the Miami Heat 4-1 in the best-of-seven series, with Game 5 being a nerve-wracking 94-89 finish that the Nuggets needed to fight until the 10-second mark of the fourth quarter to certify their dominant postseason performance.

The top-seeded Nuggets bested the No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves, No. 4 Phoenix Suns and No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference before handling the eighth-seeded Heat, with Jokic and Jamal Murray, among others, steering the ship in commanding fashion.

Jokic, specifically, became the first ever player in NBA postseason history to lead all players in points, rebounds and assists. Not bad for someone who was drafted during a Taco Bell commercial.

Here's how social media reacted to Jokic, Murray and the Nuggets' historic Finals win as they secured their first title in their 47-year franchise history:

FINALS M-V-P 🏆



Nikola Jokić becomes the lowest drafted NBA player ever to win the Finals MVP award 👏 pic.twitter.com/ppZBuUoMSl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 13, 2023

Who could ever forget the moment that the Nuggets’ fortunes changed and Denver drafted Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/Q94ESA4nb0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2023

nikola jokic on winning his first nba championship: pic.twitter.com/l9UJPjaCAb — alex (@steven_lebron) June 13, 2023

Nikola Jokic is the 1st player in NBA history to lead all players in points, rebounds and assists in a single postseason. pic.twitter.com/DtqhfBKLIl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 13, 2023

Jokic Brothers tossing Michael Malone again🤣 pic.twitter.com/aIatx84AUZ — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) June 13, 2023

Nikola Jokic at age 28:



— NBA champion

— Finals MVP

— WCF Finals MVP

— 5x All-NBA

— 5x All-Star

— 2x MVP



How many centers have a better resume? pic.twitter.com/I4tK7HJq9J — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 13, 2023

Denver loves Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/w3eSQdek9l — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) June 13, 2023

Last 3 guards with 100+ PTS, 50+ AST, 45+ FG% in a Finals series:



— Jamal Murray

— Michael Jordan

— Magic Johnson pic.twitter.com/Bp1HssKfmI — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 13, 2023

While the Nuggets were on the right side of the praise, fans didn't forget the incredible run the Heat had to become the second ever No. 8 seed to reach the Finals. Miami received its flowers, too:

I get it. It hurts. But this was one hell of a run by the Heat. Getting to the NBA finals isn’t easy. They did it as an 8th and had to scratch and claw every step of the way. Beating Bucks, dropping Knicks and getting revenge in Boston. They ran into a better team here. — Will Manso (@WillManso) June 13, 2023

Miami’s amazing run comes to an end. From Play-in to 8th seed to the NBA Finals.



Failed to get the main goal. Heartbroken about how it ended. Nuggets are a great team and the Heat ran out of juice. — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) June 13, 2023