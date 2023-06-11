boxing

Floyd Mayweather-John Gotti III exhibition fight ends in massive brawl

The two boxers were competing in an exhibition match in Florida when things quickly went south

By Sanjesh Singh

Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s exhibition tour took quite the swing on Sunday -- literally.

Mayweather had been boxing against John Gotti III -- a former MMA fighter turned boxer -- when the match quickly went south in the sixth round.

The two had been trash talking all fight until referee Kenny Bayless eventually stepped in and halted the contest to get them to stop.

It didn't work, however, and Gotti began swinging in Mayweather's direction after the pause that saw over 60 people get into the ring.

Though the result wouldn't make a difference to either Mayweather or Gotti's record, the former hadn't appeared to break a sweat in the action. There weren't official judges scoring the rounds, but MMAFighting had all five prior rounds in Mayweather's favor.

This was Mayweather's first exhibition match since February when he faced and defeated former British reality TV personality Aaron Chalmers. The 46-year-old posted a 50-0 (27 knockout wins) all-time record during his professional reign, with his last fight against Conor McGregor in 2017.

Gotti, 30, had a 5-1 record in professional MMA before turning to boxing and going 2-0 prior to the exhibition vs. Mayweather.

