Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are still in full pursuit of free agent NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. following an incident at Miami International Airport over the weekend. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says the team is still moving "full steam ahead."

On Sunday, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a flight headed from Miami to Los Angeles following an incident prior to departure.

The flight crew was apparently concerned about his health saying he "appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness" when he was asked to fasten his seatbelt. The flight attendants contacted law enforcement over fears that Beckham Jr. was "seriously ill" and that his "condition would worsen" over the course of the flight.

After the aircraft was deplaned, officers asked Beckham to exit the plane and he "did so without incident," police said.

Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davillier, refuted the claim that Beckham refused to listen to the crew, saying that he was asleep with a blanket over his head before he was told he needed to vacate the plane because he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

He added that Beckham was dealing with an “overzealous flight attendant” that sought to “prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight.”

A statement from Daniel Davilier — Odell Beckham Jr’s Attorney: pic.twitter.com/2ofpyHGJ5A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2022

Jerry Jones says Beckham's "behavior is not an issue with him" when asked if the plane incident changed the team's consideration.

"No, it did not." said Tuesday morning on Audacy's 103.5 The Fan. "His overall team compatibility, his judgment, his behavior is not an issue with him. It is with many, but not with him.... He's genuine, very genuine. Very competitive, feels confident, feels good about himself. I think he breathes confidence, but yet very, very just compatible."

Jones also says he thinks Beckham Jr. would fit in really well with the team and that it's very important that he plays this year.

"We think he'd fit in really good with us. We have to have him play this year. We have to have this year. It's very important -- the things we do to have him impact this year. So, this year has to be a big part of it...we've got in my mind, almost the whole show ahead of us. We've got to have a situation where we can really contribute now."

The Cowboys are reportedly a finalist to sign the three-time Pro Bowler. Beckham is scheduled to meet with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5.