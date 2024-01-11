boxing

World champion boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. released from custody

By Karla Rendon

World champion boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. gives a thumbs up after being released from police custody in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.
Telemundo 52

Mexican boxing world champion Julio César Chávez Jr. was released from police custody on Thursday after he was arrested earlier this week, booking records from the Los Angeles County show.

Records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department showed he faced a charge of illegal possession of an assault rifle. He was subsequently taken to Valley Jail Section.

In a statement released by his father, boxing legend Julio César Chávez  Sr., the athlete thanked fans in Spanish for their concerns.

“My son Julio was arrested, and we are working together with his lawyers to resolve his legal situation,” Chávez Sr.’s statement read. “It's been a long road, but I’m not losing faith. I pray to God that this is the moment that finally pushes my son toward a useful and happy life.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Further details regarding the boxer’s arrest were not immediately clear.

This article tagged under:

boxing
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us