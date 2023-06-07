Wildfires

WATCH LIVE: Here's what NYC looks like as it's shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires

By NBC New York Staff

A smoky haze that hung over New York City much of the day Tuesday thickened in the late afternoon, obscuring views of New Jersey across the Hudson River and making the setting sun look like a reddish orb.

Hazy skies returned Wednesday, and are expected to stick around through the rest of the week — until winds change over the weekend, pushing the smoke elsewhere.

The images from the city are almost Mars-like at times, especially in the evening. Take a live look from New York City to see the orange glow that so many have been talking about, and check out more cameras and a map of the smoke below.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresNew York City
