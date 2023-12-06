Man who sucker-punched a grandfather as he pushed baby in stroller in Calabasas accused of attacking teen

A man caught on video of attacking a grandfather who was pushing a grandchild in a stroller on a Calabasas street is accused of also attacking a teenager.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Angel Sanchez Jr. of Santa Barbara, according to LA County sheriffs. He was located in Oxnard on Wednesday.

Video from a neighbor's home security camera showed the attacker, dressed in a dark short-sleeve shirt and jeans with his cap on backwards, get out of a Honda Odyssey minivan and approach the grandfather on Lost Springs Road east of Lost Hills Road. The assailant appeared to punch the victim as he pushed the stroller, knocking the man to the ground and the stroller onto its side.

The man returned to the van and left the scene. The vehicle was described as a silver 2005 Honda Odyssey with Nevada license plate number 183W80.

It was not immediately clear whether the grandfather and baby were injured.

Details about a motive and what led up to the attack were not immediately available. Photos of the attacker and minivan were released Wednesday by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff Station at 818-878-1808.

Sheriff officials said this was not the only attack on Tuesday afternoon.

Nathan Manyari, 14, said he was attacked by the same man as he was walking on a trail off Agoura Road from his friend's house to his boxing gym.

Manyari said the man came out of nowhere, said nothing and attacked him.

"He was waiting for it to clear up so nobody saw and a minute later he starts jogging he came up behind me and grabbed me, he tried to hit the back of my head first I protected myself pretty good," Manyari said. "I hit him in the stomach but it wasn’t that effective. He kept grabbing my shirt he threw me. He tossed me in the bushes I rolled he walked off didn’t say anything.

Manyari said he ran to the gym and saw his coach and told him what happened.

The teenager suffered scratches all over his body and has bruising. He attributes his boxing to the reason he was able to stay calm during the ordeal.