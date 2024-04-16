Trump trial: Jury selection continues day after no members picked in hush money case

Jury selection in the criminal hush money trial of Donald Trump is set to continue after the first day ended without any members of the 12-person jury being seated.

More than half of the first 96 potential jurors to appear in Manhattan Supreme Court were excused after saying that they could not be fair or impartial.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of a scheme to hide a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Jury selection in the New York criminal hush money trial of former President Donald Trump is set to continue Tuesday, after the first day ended without anyone on the 12-person panel being seated.

Monday's session in Manhattan Supreme Court revealed some of the many challenges of prosecuting Trump, the highly polarizing presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Of the first 96 potential jurors brought in for the proceeding more than half were excused after saying that they could not be fair or impartial to Trump.

His attorneys, meanwhile, received chilly responses from Judge Juan Merchan when they asked to adjust the trial schedule so that Trump can attend other events, including a Supreme Court hearing on his request for presidential immunity in another criminal case and his youngest son's high school graduation.

Merchan did not reject those requests outright, but also did not immediately grant them.

Trump then griped outside of court after the session that Merchan was preventing him from attending Barron Trump's graduation.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of a scheme to hide a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accuses Trump of trying to influence that election by buying the silence of Daniels, who says she had a one-time sexual tryst with Trump years earlier. Trump denies having sex with her.

Bragg's prosecutors opposed Trump's request to travel to Washington, D.C., on April 25 to hear Supreme Court oral arguments related to his criminal election interference case in federal court in Washington. Trump faces criminal charges in two other cases besides that and the hush money case.