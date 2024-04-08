Trump makes 11th-hour appeal to delay next week's hush money trial

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers were in a New York appeals court Monday in an 11th-hour bid to try to delay his impending criminal trial on charges he falsified business records related to hush-money payments.

Lawyers for the former president filed papers at the state Appellate Division say the trial should be pushed back while Trump challenges a partial gag order against him and argues that setting the trial in Manhattan would be unfair because of potential jury bias against him, a source with direct knowledge of the action told NBC News.

The long-shot legal maneuvers come exactly one week before the first criminal trial of a former president is scheduled to start.

The Manhattan district attorney's office declined comment.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Trump is the first commander-in-chief in U.S. history to be criminally indicted.

This is a developing story.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News: