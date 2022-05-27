These Are the 169 People Killed in School-Related Mass Shootings Since 1999

By Staff Reports

One hundred and sixty-nine people have been killed in school-related mass shootings in America since 1999, when two teenage students rampaged through Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado and murdered 13 people — 12 teen schoolmates and a teacher.

Since Columbine, gun violence has continued with increasing regularity on campuses across the country. Fourteen mass shootings have happened since 1999, defined as four or more people killed.

Elementary schools, high schools, college campuses.

The victims have been as young as six. Some were teachers, professors and campus employees. 

These are their names.

Uvalde school shooting May 26

Columbine High School, 1999

Students run from Columbine High School run under cover from police
Mark Leffingwell/AFP via Getty Images
Twelve students and one teacher were killed in a murderous rampage at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado on April 20, 1999 by two students who killed themselves in the aftermath.

Twelve teenagers and a teacher were killed in their school in Littleton, Colorado. Many others were injured before the gunmen -- two Columbine students -- took their own lives.

Cassie Bernall, 17

Steven Curnow, 14

Corey DePooter, 17

Kelly Fleming, 16

Matthew Kechter, 16

Daniel Mauser, 15

Daniel Rohrbough, 15

William Dave Sanders, 47

Rachel Scott, 17

Isaiah Shoels, 18

John Tomlin, 16

Lauren Townsend, 18

Kyle Velasquez, 16

Red Lake High School, 2005

Police and investigators' vehicles are parked in front of the Red Lake Senior High School
Jeff Haynes/AFP via Getty Images)
Police and investigators' vehicles parked in front of Red Lake Senior High School March 22, 2005 on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in Red Lake, Minnesota. The gunman, a 16-year-old former student, killed nine people and himself.

A 16-year-old former student killed his grandfather and his grandfather's girlfriend at their home on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, then went to nearby Red Lake Senior High School, where he killed five students, a teacher and a security guard before shooting himself.

Derrick Brun, 28

Dewayne Lewis, 15

Daryl Lussier, 58

Chase Lussier, 15

Neva Rogers, 62

Chanelle Rosebear, 15

Michelle Sigana, 32

Thurlene Stillday, 15

Alicia White, 15

West Nickel Mines School, 2006

Investigators search the one-room West Nickel Mines Amish Schoo
Stan Honda/AFP via Getty Images
Investigators search the one-room West Nickel Mines Amish School October 3, 2006 in the town of Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania. A 32-year-old milk truck driver entered the schoolhouse, let the boys and adults go free, tied up the girls and shot them execution style before committing suicide. Five girls were killed and at least seven others injured.

A 32-year-old man entered an Amish schoolhouse near Lancaster, Pennsylvania, dismissed the boys, bound the girls, and fatally shot five of them before killing himself. Five others were wounded.

Naomi Rose Ebersol, 7

Marian Stoltzfus Fisher, 13

Lena Zook Miller, 7

Mary Liz Miller, 8

Anna Mae Stoltzfus, 12

Virginia Tech University, 2007

Virginia State Police stand guard outside Norris Hall
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Virginia State Police stand guard outside Norris Hall, where 31 people were shot and killed a day earlier on the campus of Virginia Tech, April 17, 2007 in Blacksburg, Virginia. The 23-year-old gunman, who was a student, killed 33 people.

A 23-year-old gunman killed 32 people on the campus in Blacksburg, Virginia, in April 2007 and injured more than two dozen other people. The attacker, a student at the school, then killed himself.

Ross Alameddine, 20

Jamie Bishop, 35

Brian Bluhm, 25

Ryan Clark, 22

Austin Cloyd, 18

Jocelyne Couture-Nowak, 49

Daniel Perez Cuevas, 21

Kevin Granata, 45

Matthew Gwaltney, 24

Caitlin Hammaren, 19

Jeremy Herbstritt, 27

Rachael Hill, 18

Emily Hilscher, 19

Matthew La Porte, 20

Jarrett Lane, 22

Henry Lee, 20

Liviu Librescu, 76

Partahi Lombantoruan, 34

Lauren McCain, 20

Daniel O'Neil, 22

Juan Ramon Ortiz, 26

G.V. Palanivel, 51

Minal Panchal, 26

Erin Peterson, 18

Michael Pohle, 23

Julia Pryde, 23

Mary Read, 19

Reema Samaha, 18

Waleed Mohamed Shaalan, 32

Leslie Sherman, 20

Maxine Turner, 22

Nicole White, 20

Northern Illinois University, 2008

An impromptu memorial on the campus of Northern Illinois University
Photo by Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Corbis via Getty Images
An impromptu memorial on the campus of Northern Illinois University. On February 14, 2008, a 27-year-old former student shot and killed five people, before turning the gun on himself.

A 27-year-old former student shot and killed five people and wounded more than 20 others at the school in DeKalb, Illinois, before killing himself.

Gayle Dubowski, 20

Catalina Garcia, 20

Julianna Gehant, 32

Ryanne Mace, 19

Daniel Parmenter, 20

Oikos University, 2012

Emergency responders kneel by bodies covered
Getty Images
Emergency responders kneel by bodies covered on Edgewater Road on Monday, April 2, 2012 in Oakland, Calif. Authorities have confirmed that seven people have been killed by a gunman at a Oikos University in Oakland.

A former nursing student fatally shot seven people at the small private college in East Oakland, California. He died in prison in 2019.

Tshering Bhutia, 38

Doris Chibuko, 40

Sonam Choedon, 33

Grace Kim, 23

Katleen Ping, 24

Judith Seymour, 53

Lydia Sim, 21

Sandy Hook Elementary, 2012

People gather at the scene of a mass school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School
Mario Tama/Getty Images
People gather at the scene of a mass school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut. A gunman killed his mother in their home, then went to the school, where his mother taught, and killed 27 people, including 20 children.

A 19-year-old man killed his mother at their home in Newtown, Connecticut, then went to the nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed 20 first graders and six educators. He took his own life.

Charlotte Helen Bacon, 6

Daniel Barden, 7

Rachel D'Avino, 29

Olivia Rose Engel, 6

Josephine Gay, 7

Dawn Hochsprung, 47

Dylan Hockley, 6

Madeleine F. Hsu, 6

Catherine V. Hubbard, 6

Chase Kowalski, 7

Nancy Lanza, 52

Jesse Lewis, 6

Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, 6

James Mattioli, 6

Grace McDonnell, 7

Anne Marie Murphy, 52

Emilie Parker, 6

Jack Pinto, 6

Noah Pozner, 6

Caroline Previdi, 6

Jessica Rekos, 6

Avielle Richman, 6

Lauren Rousseau, 30

Mary Sherlach, 56

Victoria Soto, 27

Benjamin Wheeler, 6

Allison Wyatt, 6

University of California, Santa Barbara, 2014

Shooting Rampage In Santa Barbara Leaves Seven Dead
David McNew
Photos of a victim stand in a makeshift memorial in front of the IV Deli in Isla Vista, California, adjacent to the University of California, Santa Barbara. On May 23, 2014, a 22-year-old man began a deadly spree by stabbing three people to death in his apartment. He then went on to shooting spree in a student residential area and ran down at least one person with his car until crashing with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
David McNew/Getty Images

A 22-year-old college student fatally stabbed or shot six students near the school in Isla Vista, California, and injured several others before he killed himself.

George Chen, 19

Katherine Cooper, 22

Cheng Yuan Hong, 20

Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez, 20

Weihan Wang, 20

Veronika Weiss, 19

Marysville Pilchuck High School, 2012

Students from Marysville-Pilchuck High School grieve
David Ryder/Getty Images
Students gather at a vigil remembering the victims of a deadly shooting at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Washington state. On October 12, 2012, a 15-year-old attacker lured friends to the school cafeteria and killed four of them before killing himself.

A 15-year-old attacker used text messages to draw several cousins and friends to his cafeteria table at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Washington state on October 12, 2012. He killed four of them before killing himself.

Shaylee Chuckulnaskit, 14

Andrew Fryberg, 15

Zoe Galasso, 14

Gia Soriano, 14

Umpqua Community College, 2015

87418504
Getty Images
A sign sits along the road to Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon. A 26-year-old student went on a shooting rampage October 1, 2015 on the campus killing nine people and wounding seven others before he was killed.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A man killed nine people at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, and wounded nine others, then killed himself.

Lucero Alcaraz, 19

Treven Taylor Anspach, 20

Rebecka Ann Carnes, 18

Quinn Glen Cooper, 18

Kim Saltmarsh Dietz, 59

Lucas Eibel, 18

Jason Dale Johnson, 33

Lawrence Levine, 67

Sarena Dawn Moore, 44

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, 2018

Getty Images
People are brought out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that left 17 people dead on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. The gunman, a former student at the school, was later found and arrested.

An attack left 14 students and three staff members dead at the school in Parkland, Florida, and injured many others. The 20-year-old gunman, a former student of the school, pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14

Martin Duque Anguiano, 14

Scott Beigel, 35

Nicholas Dworet, 17

Aaron Feis, 37

Jaime Guttenberg, 14

Christopher Hixon, 49

Luke Hoyer, 15

Cara Loughran, 14

Gina Montalto, 14

Joaquin Oliver, 17

Alaina Petty, 14

Meadow Pollack, 18

Helena Ramsay, 17

Alex Schachter, 14

Carmen Schentrup, 16

Peter Wang, 15

Santa Fe High School, 2018

Mourners visit a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. Ten people were killed when a 17-year-old gunman, who was a student at the school, went on a shooting spree May 18, 2018.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A 17-year-old gunman, a student at the school, opened fire at a Houston-area high school, killing 10 people. He has been charged with murder and is awaiting trial.

Jared Black, 17

Shana Fisher, 16

Christian Riley Garcia, 15

Kyle McLeod, 15

Ann Perkins, 64

Angelique Ramirez, 15

Sabika Sheikh, 18

Chris Stone, 17

Cynthia Tisdale, 63

Kimberly Vaughan, 14

Oxford High School, 2021

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File
Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four students and wounding seven other people Nov. 30, 2021.

A sophomore student is accused of killing four people and wounding others at his school in Oxford, Michigan, near Detroit Nov. 30, 2021. He remains in jail awaiting trial on murder charges. His parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter after authorities say they ignored warning signs.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17

Tate Myre, 16

Justin Shilling, 17

Hana St. Juliana, 14

Robb Elementary School, 2022

A makeshift memorial for the shooting victims outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas where an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 21 people and injured 17 more on May 24, 2022 before he was shot and killed by law enforcement officers.
Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

On May 24, 2022, an 18-year-old gunman fatally shot nineteen students and two teachers, and wounded seventeen others at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. He was shot and killed by law enforcement officers.

Nevaeh Bravo, 10

Jacklyn Cazares, 9

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10

Jose Flores Jr., 10

Irma Garcia, 48

Uziyah Garcia, 8

Eliana "Ellie" Garcia, 9

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Xavier Lopez, 10

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Tess Marie Mata, 10

Miranda Mathis, 11

Eva Mireles, 44

Alithia Ramirez, 10

Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10

Maite Yuleana Rodríguez, 10

Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah Rubio, 10

Layla Salazar, 11

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10

Rojelio Torres, 10

