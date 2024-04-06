SpaceX created a dazzling sight Saturday when the company launched yet another rocket over the Southern California sky.

As part of the company's Starlink Mission, a Falcon 9 rocket launched shortly before 7:30 p.m. out of Vandenberg Space Force Base. It carried 21 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Saturday's launch follows SpaceX's Monday evening launch, which made for a stunning show in the sky after being delayed by unfavorable weather conditions that included rain and wind.

Falcon 9 launches 21 @Starlink satellites – including six with Direct to Cell capabilities – to orbit from California following the first successful demo of Direct to Cell texting in early 2024 pic.twitter.com/v99wLZQIz7 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 7, 2024

Liftoff at sunset for Falcon 9 pic.twitter.com/sw6EoiGY82 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 7, 2024

Launches just after sunset and before sunrise usually provide the best views as the rocket reflects the sun's rays with a dark sky in the background.

SpaceX has a Starlink constellation of satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up, shuttled into space by the company's rockets. The Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe.

If light conditions are right, the satellites appear in a train as they parade across the night sky. The satellites are sometimes visible in the first few minutes after sundown and before sunrise when the sun is below the horizon, but the satellites are high enough to reflect direct sunlight.

Use the FindStarlink tracker to find the best upcoming viewing times.