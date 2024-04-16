Convicted killer Scott Peterson heads back to court seeking new trial

Convicted killer Scott Peterson is due back in Redwood City court Tuesday for a hearing on a possible new murder trial.

It has been nearly 20 years since Peterson was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife Laci and their unborn son Connor. Peterson told investigators he left home to go fishing in Berkeley the morning of Christmas Eve 2002, the day Laci disappeared.

The remains of Laci and Connor surfaced months later on the shores of Berkeley.

Peterson last appeared in court via Zoom in March with his new lawyers from the L.A. Innocence Project. They are making a case that there is enough new evidence to grant Peterson a retrial.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Peterson's legal team wants a judge to review evidence that wasn't presented to the court 20 years ago. The evidence is linked to a robbery that occurred near the Peterson home in Modesto around the time Laci disappeared.

Peterson's lawyers say Modesto police withheld evidence and disregarded the robbery too quickly.

Attorney Mark Geragos speaks out after a nationally recognized non-profit has taken up the Scott Peterson case. Audrey Asistio reports.

Another focal point is a burned out van and a stained mattress that were found the day after Laci disappeared. Peterson’s lawyers have asked a judge to order DNA testing on the items.

Prosecutors have argued against certain requests in the three motions made by Peterson’s attorneys, saying they were taken up on initial appeal and litigated in the original trial.

Peterson has maintained his innocence throughout his conviction and imprisonment and has made multiple attempts to get his case retried, none of them successful.

Peterson once again will be appearing via Zoom for Tuesday's hearing.