Safari West Reveals Name for Baby Rhino

Safari West, a private wildlife reserve north of Santa Rosa, announced Saturday it had finally landed on a new name for a baby rhino born there earlier this month: Otto Lang.

The park said staff and visitors had provided several name suggestions, but it ultimately decided to name the rhino after the father of the park’s founder, Peter Lang.

Otto Lang - the father, not the rhino - was a noted skier-turned-Hollywood producer. In a press release, Peter Lang recalled how his father’s work on Hollywood backlots led to Peter meeting a variety of animals on-set. It was there that he developed the fascination which eventually led him to found Safari West.

The park reports Otto the rhino is a healthy and active calf.